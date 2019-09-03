Japan, Russia Have Over 200 Joint Economic Projects in Development - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Japan and Russia currently have over 200 joint projects being developed within the framework of the cooperation plan introduced by Tokyo in 2016, half of which have already been initiated, Hiroshige Seko, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry told Sputnik ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia-Japan cooperation in the economic sphere has been growing very quickly ... thanks to the 'cooperation plan' there are already over 200 projects [planned] within the eight points [outlined in the plan]," Seko said.

The trade minister added that over half of the projects have already started to be implemented.

In 2016, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe put forward an eight-point cooperation plan intended to boost bilateral ties in the fields of energy, small business, tourism and the industrialization of Russia's Far East. In June, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said the plan had proved beneficial to Russia's economy, as trade between the two countries had grown by 17 percent in 2018.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.