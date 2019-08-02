UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan-S. Korea Row Escalates As Relations Hit New Low

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:09 PM

Japan-S. Korea row escalates as relations hit new low

Japan and South Korea Friday rescinded each other's favoured export partner status in an escalating row as relations between the US allies hit a new low

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):Japan and South Korea Friday rescinded each other's favoured export partner status in an escalating row as relations between the US allies hit a new low.

The two countries -- both of them democracies and market economies -- are mired in long-running disputes over the use of forced labour during World War II.

But Tokyo, which made the first move despite US calls for both to calm tensions amid concern over their security relationship, insisted it was acting on national security grounds rather than retaliation.

"The government at a cabinet meeting today approved a revision to the export control law", known as the 'white list', Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters. "South Korea, the only Asian nation on the list, will be removed." South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the move "very reckless", warning that "responsibility for what is going to happen next also lies squarely with the Japanese government".

"We will never again lose to Japan," he added.

Hours later his finance minister Hong Nam-ki announced Seoul would reciprocate.

Tokyo's decision "fundamentally destroys the relations of trust and cooperation that the two countries established", he said.

The moves mean hundreds of products that could be diverted to military use will be subject to tighter export controls in both directions.

Some experts said the effect of Tokyo's decision would be more symbolic than economic, with Nomura Securities senior economist Hajime Yoshimoto saying it would have "only have a limited impact on the South Korean economy".

Many major Japanese exporters already have special permission, to ship to non-white-list countries with simplified procedures according to the trade ministry.

But Mun Byung-ki of the Korea International Trade Association said the auto and consumer electronics industries were likely to be among many sectors affected.

In the case of OLED display panels used in smartphones and televisions, among other devices, he said the restrictions "will affect companies outside of South Korea and Japan, as Korean firms -- LG Display and Samsung Electronics -- are key players in the global market".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Samsung Market World War Government Cabinet Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 23% decline ..

7 minutes ago

EU states begin voting to break deadlock on IMF pi ..

39 seconds ago

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

44 seconds ago

CDNS set Rs.350 billion net target for 2019-20

48 seconds ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to participate in ..

45 minutes ago

1 killed, Three injured in Shahkot road mishap

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.