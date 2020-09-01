Japan Sending 3rd Disaster Relief Team to Mauritius to Help Eliminate Oil Spill - Ministry

The Japanese Environment Ministry announced on Tuesday that the third disaster relief team would leave for Mauritius soon to help the island nation clean up the oil that leaked from Japan's distressed Wakashio cargo ship in the Indian Ocean last month

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Japanese Environment Ministry announced on Tuesday that the third disaster relief team would leave for Mauritius soon to help the island nation clean up the oil that leaked from Japan's distressed Wakashio cargo ship in the Indian Ocean last month.

"The third group will depart on September 2. At the scene, it will provide assistance in the detailed study of mangrove forests, coral reefs, their flora and fauna, as well as the condition of seawater and seabed," the ministry said in a statement.

The third team will consist of six specialists from the environment and foreign affairs ministries.

The Wakashio ship of Japanese O. S. K. Lines company was on its way from China to Brazil when it crashed into a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean in late July. After it split in two in mid-August, at least 1,000 tonnes of oil leaked into the water, causing the Mauritius authorities to declare an ecological emergency and ask the UN and Japan to help remove the ship. In addition, France and India have sent aid to Mauritius to help eliminate the spill.

Meanwhile, Mauritius is feared to endure a long-term recovery due to the incident, as many people in the country rely on fishing and tourism.