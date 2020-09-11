UrduPoint.com
Japan Stocks Rebound On Optimism For Economic Reopening

Fri 11th September 2020

Japan stocks rebound on optimism for economic reopening

Tokyo, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares shed earlier losses and ended higher Friday on renewed optimism as the Japanese capital moved to loosen social restrictions after falls in the number of coronavirus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent, or 171.02 points, to 23,406.49, while the broader Topix index added 0.72 percent, or 11.78 points, to 1,636.64.

