UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Submits Record $1 Trillion Annual Budget To Parliament - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Japan Submits Record $1 Trillion Annual Budget to Parliament - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Japanese government submitted to parliament on Monday its draft budget for 2021, coming in at a record 106.6 trillion Yen ($1.02 trillion), media reported.

The proposed budget is more than $38 billion higher than for the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, owing to the pandemic and the need to prop up the economy against more turbulence.

In this year's opening session at the Diet, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to deliver a policy speech before both chambers, public broadcaster NHK reported.

In addition to the upcoming fiscal year budget, the government seeks parliamentary approval for a supplementary 15.

4 trillion yen for the remaining three months of the 2020 fiscal year, according to NHK.

The government budget is already Japan's ninth consecutive to hit new highs while, at the same time, annual tax revenues look to be some 49 trillion yen short. According to business news outlet Nikkei, Tokyo plans to float some 43.6 trillion yen's worth of government bonds, which means about 40 percent of the budget will be serviced by debt. Japan already takes the top spot in countries with the highest debt to GDP ratio in the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Parliament Budget Tokyo Same Japan March 2020 Media Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 46 more death due to COVID-19 dur ..

6 minutes ago

Educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 reopen ..

31 minutes ago

Local Press: Sharjah’s care of elderly laudable

1 hour ago

China reports 109 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.