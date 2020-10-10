UrduPoint.com
Japan To Allocate $236Mln In Loans To Mongolia To Help Economy Amid Pandemic - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Japan will provide 25 billion Yen (236.6 million) in emergency loans to Mongolia to assist its economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and finance the opening of a new airport in Ulaanbaatar, Japanese media reported on Friday, citing Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Motegi made his statement during a joint press conference with Mongolian Foreign Minister Nyamtseren Enkhtaivan in Ulaanbaatar.

"I hope to further develop the bilateral strategic partnership [with Mongolia]," the top Japanese diplomat said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Motegi also said that the sides have agreed to boost coordination in resolving the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s as Ulaanbaatar has close ties with Pyongyang.

Motegi also met with Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to discuss the opening of the new airport, a project financed by Japanese loans.

