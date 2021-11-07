UrduPoint.com

Japan To Allocate $264.5Bln On New Economic Support Measures - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 10:50 PM

Japan to Allocate $264.5Bln on New Economic Support Measures - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Japan plans to allocate up to 30 trillion Yen ($264.5 billion) to a new financial support package for the economy and the population affected by the pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

On Sunday afternoon, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with the country's economy minister to discuss the size and other details of the new financial package, Kyodo said.

Part of the funds will go to pay 100,000 yen ($882) to families for each child under 18 years old. The government also considers giving 30,000 in bonuses to anyone who will apply for a physical identification card tied to the so-called individual number used for taxation, social insurance and other transactions.

Bonuses can be later used to purchase goods and services.

Another part of the package will go toward improving the working conditions for health workers, including nurses, as well as employees of preschool educational institutions. The government also did not rule out the possibility of resuming the Go To travel program to support domestic tourism, which provides discounts of up to 50%, but not more than 20,000 yen, when traveling around the country.

The final decision on the new package of financial support will be made on November 19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan November Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his h ..

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his heath following assassination a ..

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening cerem ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of World Jiu-Jitsu Champio ..

1 hour ago
 Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural lea ..

Russian officials laud Sharjah&#039;s cultural leadership during visit to SIBF 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic par ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses cementing economic partnerships with Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.