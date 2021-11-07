Japan to Allocate $264.5Bln on New Economic Support Measures - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Japan plans to allocate up to 30 trillion Yen ($264.5 billion) to a new financial support package for the economy and the population affected by the pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

On Sunday afternoon, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with the country's economy minister to discuss the size and other details of the new financial package, Kyodo said.

Part of the funds will go to pay 100,000 yen ($882) to families for each child under 18 years old. The government also considers giving 30,000 in bonuses to anyone who will apply for a physical identification card tied to the so-called individual number used for taxation, social insurance and other transactions.

Bonuses can be later used to purchase goods and services.

Another part of the package will go toward improving the working conditions for health workers, including nurses, as well as employees of preschool educational institutions. The government also did not rule out the possibility of resuming the Go To travel program to support domestic tourism, which provides discounts of up to 50%, but not more than 20,000 yen, when traveling around the country.

The final decision on the new package of financial support will be made on November 19.