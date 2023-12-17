Open Menu

Japan To Allocate $54 Billion For Defense In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Japan to allocate $54 billion for defense in 2024

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Japan is gearing up to strengthen its national defense by allocating 7.7 trillion Yen ($54 billion) to the defense budget for fiscal year 2024, according to media reports.

The country aims to bolster its national defense amid increasing security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region and regional threats.

Japan is considering the budget that will be in effect from April 2024 to March 2025, said Tokyo-based Kyodo news.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet is expected to approve the allocation later this week.

If the budget is formally approved, it will be recorded as the highest-volume defense budget allocation to date.

The record-breaking budget will facilitate expenditures for the national production of long-range missiles capable of striking enemy bases.

The focus of the budget includes the production of land-to-sea guided missiles, the design of a new fighter jet and research of innovative defense equipment.

