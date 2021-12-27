UrduPoint.com

Japan To Auction Oil From National Reserves For First Time In February - Reports

Japan will hold its first auction for the sale of crude oil from its national reserves on February 9 as part of a request from the United States, media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Japan will hold its first auction for the sale of crude oil from its national reserves on February 9 as part of a request from the United States, media reported on Monday.

In total, Tokyo will hold several auctions for a total of 100,000 kiloliters, or 628,980 barrels, the timing of which will be determined based on the dynamics of oil prices, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Trade. According to the media, oil will be released from the national reserves after March 20.

In November, the Japanese government announced its plans to release several hundred thousand kiloliters of oil, which correspond to two to three days of consumption standards.

Earlier in the same month, US President Joe Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from American strategic petroleum reserves in order to lower prices for the raw material and address a supply and demand imbalance related to the pandemic.

At the same time, Washington said that other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, in parallel with the US, would use their national strategic oil reserves to reduce oil prices.

