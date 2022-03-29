UrduPoint.com

Japan To Ban Export Of Banknotes, Gold Coins, Bars To Russia - Ministry Of Economy

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Japan to Ban Export of Banknotes, Gold Coins, Bars to Russia - Ministry of Economy

Japan introduced a ban on exports of banknotes, gold coins and gold bars to Russia starting April 5, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a press release on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Japan introduced a ban on exports of banknotes, gold coins and gold bars to Russia starting April 5, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a press release on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Japan imposed a ban on exports of luxury goods to Russia, including luxury cars, jewelry and precious stones.

The list also includes alcohol and tobacco products, cosmetics and perfumes, fur and leather products, hats, clothes and shoes, glassware, ceramics, carpets, pianos, antiques and fine art, motorcycles, laptops and watches with precious metals.

Earlier this month, Japan imposed an export ban on almost 300 items of goods and technology.

