Japan To Build Relations With Russia Based On Own National Interests - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that Tokyo will build relations with Russia taking into account its own national interests, adding that as the countries are neighbors, there is economic interaction between them, including in fishing.

"But at the same time, in economic activities such as fishing, due to the fact that Japan and Russia are neighboring countries, there is a need to interact. In relation to these aspects, our country will proceed from the fact, as in general in foreign policy, what will be a contribution to our national interests. Based on this view, we will act accordingly," Kishida said at a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

He also reiterated that the current course in relations with Russia should be maintained due to the Ukraine conflict.

Additionally, the Japanese leader said that Tokyo's stance on the so-called "northern territories" remains unchanged - to solve the territorial dispute and sign a peace treaty with Russia.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a dispute over the four southernmost Kuril Islands (Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai) since the two countries never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II. Japan has refused to give up its claims over the four islands, which it refers to as its Northern Territories. Moscow and Tokyo have tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but have never signed a full postwar peace treaty.

In 2018, Japan and Russia agreed to accelerate negotiations on a peace treaty based on the 1956 Soviet-Japanese Joint Declaration. However, in March 2022, Moscow withdrew from talks with Japan on signing a post-World War II peace treaty, and suspended visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the Southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities on the disputed islands. The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps over the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has said.

