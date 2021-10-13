Japan to Create $4.4Bln Vaccine Fund Under New Economic Package

Japan plans to set up a $4.4 billion fund to support developers of new drugs and vaccines for infectious diseases as part of the first economic package drafted under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the Japanese government

On October 4, Kishida succeeded Yoshihide Suga, who stepped down after just one year in office amid record low public approval ratings over the government's inefficient handling of the pandemic and slow vaccination rates linked to limited supply of foreign drugs.

To avoid such issues in the future, Japan will now aim to "establish the world's top-class research and development base for vaccines," according to the draft plan cited by Kyodo.

The new economic package, which envisions the creation of the vaccine fund, is expected to be finalized after the general election scheduled for October 31.