Japan to Downgrade Travel Warnings to 12 Countries to Allow Business Travel - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Japan plans to ease restrictions on travel for its citizens to 12 countries with relatively acceptable epidemiological situations, media reported Thursday.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry currently has level three - from a four-level scale - travel warning to 159 countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, China, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and other Asia-Pacific neighbors will be downgraded to level two on the gradation - avoid visiting without express necessity - starting November 1.

This is intended to allow some business travels to restore economic activity and as of yet does not provide for tourism purposes, the newspaper reported.

Earlier in the month, Japan also lifted a mandatory 14-day self-isolation order for business travelers from abroad if negative tests and documentation are provided.

Japan has recorded over 86,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, over 79,000 of whom have recovered while 1,605 have died as a result. Although Japan had largely kept the transmissions from spreading explosively, two spikes in April and August account for most of the registered cases. Throughout the past month, daily new cases have fluctuated between 300 and 600.