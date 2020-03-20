UrduPoint.com
Japan To Explore New Business Vistas In South Punjab Soon: Defence Attache

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

Japan to explore new business vistas in South Punjab soon: Defence Attache

Japanese Defence Attache to Pakistan, Colonel Mamoru Nanjo said that his country would extend its business scope to Pakistan by bringing agro based industry, auto industry and other projects in South Punjab soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Japanese Defence Attache to Pakistan, Colonel Mamoru Nanjo said that his country would extend its business scope to Pakistan by bringing agro based industry, auto industry and other projects in South Punjab soon.

He said that they would train the people of the area before introducing these projects.

He stated this during a meeting with Multan Dry port Trust chairman and known industrialist, Jalal uddin Roomi at latter's office here.

The visiting dignitary informed that the economic activities generated by Japan would not raise its social status but only catch the attraction of the world.

Japanese government decided to pay special focus to South Punjab for new business avenues in Pakistan, he said and added that he would discuss Roomi suggestion of getting benefit from CPEC in collaboration with South Punjab business community for which it will stand shoulder -to-shoulder with Japan.

Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi who is also former President MCCI,and DG Khan Chamber said that chances of booming business of auto, textile, agro food and agro feeds were much more in this area as compared to other parts of the country.

He ensured industrialists complete support to Japanese government in this regard.

