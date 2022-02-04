UrduPoint.com

Japan To Explore Options For Gas Supplies To EU Without Jeopardizing Own Needs - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Japan to Explore Options for Gas Supplies to EU Without Jeopardizing Own Needs - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Japan would like to explore options for increasing gas supplies to Europe if the situation around Ukraine escalates, but not to the detriment of the country's population, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

"This winter is expected to be cold, so it is necessary to ensure energy reserves, including electricity. After we provide volumes that will have no influence on people's lives, we plan to explore what could be done," the minister said, commenting on reports about negotiations between the United States, the European Union and Asian countries to increase gas supplies to Europe.

Earlier in January, media reported that Washington was seeking alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case Russia cuts off transit through Ukraine. The US reportedly considered disruptions of exports via other routes a less likely scenario.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had already sent over 20 gas tankers to Europe in an attempt to find an alternative to Russian fuel.

According to the media, the US authorities held video calls with officials around the world, trying to convince purchasers in South Korea, Japan and other countries who have already paid for gas supplies to redirect them to Europe. In turn, European officials planned to visit Doha and Baku to secure gas supplies, the newspaper said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Moscow always unfailingly fulfills its gas supplies obligations and has never given any reason to doubt its reliability. Moreover, Russia has denied accusations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone. In addition, the Kremlin has stressed that all statements about alleged Russia's aggression are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack NATO World Electricity Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington European Union Visit Baku Doha Japan South Korea United States January Gas Media All Industry Asia

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

17 minutes ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

17 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

17 minutes ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

19 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

19 minutes ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>