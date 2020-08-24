Japan to Give Myanmar $425Mln in Financial Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Japanese government will provide $425 million to Myanmar to support its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, during the former's visit to Myanmar.

"With regard to response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Minister Motegi stated that the Government of Japan has provided technical assistance, Avigan pills, and medical supply and equipment assistance equivalent to over US$30 million to Myanmar and has decided to provide an additional 30 billion Yen [$283 million] in emergency budget support and 15 billion yen [$142 million] in ODA loans to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Myanmar," the ministry said in a statement.

Myanmar has confirmed a total of 474 novel coronavirus cases, with six fatalities.