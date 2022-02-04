Japan to Increase Oil Subsidies Amid Rise in Retail Gasoline Prices - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Japanese Government will increase subsidies for oil wholesalers to the upper limit on February 10 to keep consumer gasoline prices from rising, Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Japan's industry ministry launched a program to prevent oil distributors from passing on higher wholesale prices to consumers on January 27 and set the subsidy at 3.4 Yen per liter ($0.

03), raising it later to current 3.7 yen. The ministry reviews the subsidy every week to mitigate changes in retail gas prices.

Kyodo cited Japanese officials as saying that the industry ministry will pay oil wholesalers 5 yen per liter for a week starting February 10 in order to preserve the average consumer gas price at around 170 yen per liter.

The average gasoline price in Japan on Monday reached its maximum since 2008, hitting 170.9 yen per liter.