Japan to open job opportunities for 35,000 workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Japan would provide jobs to around 350,000 workers from 10 different countries, including Pakistan, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said Wednesday.

The labour force would accommodate in 14 major sectors including nursing care, building clinic, agriculture, fisheries, hotel management, food and beverages, aircraft maintenance and airports ground handling staff, shipbuilding, material processing, industrial machinery, constructions, car mechanic, electronics and electronic machinery in cards to import skilled labour force, Kuninori Matsuda told APP here.

Talking to APP, the ambassador said that Pakistan and Japan agreed to signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November for export of thousands of hi-tech skilled labourers from Pakistan to Japan.

He said that Japan intended to attract around 3,50000 blue-collar workers from all over the world over five years by 2025 and further enhance this number by 2030.

He said that in current scenario, Japan facing shortage of labour force, "We need to import skilled labourers from 10 countries including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other Association of South East Asian Nations (ASAIN).

He also praised the Pakistani workers who were working in Japan, saying that they were more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

He said that professional skills and proficiency in Japanese language would be must for workers to work in Japan under this policy.

He said that Japan and Pakistan have enjoyed historical diplomatic and economic relation, where Japan has always supported Pakistan in every situation.

Replying to a question, the ambassador said that Pakistan and Japan are looking for increasing bilateral cooperation in agricultural-based industry and value addition as Japan has already announced grant aid to enhance productivity in relevant agricultural fields.

He said that Japan was also looking for enhancing the cooperation in auto parts industry for enhancing the capacity of local labour and providing employment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said that Japanese companies were interested to establish the industrial units of auto parts in Pakistan for bringing investment to provide opportunity to the local people Recently Japan announced a grand aid of $ 5.2 million to support Agri-Food and Agro-Industry development in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, he said.

The senior diplomat said that this amount would be utilized for enhancement of productivity and capacities of relevant sectors in the cattle meat value chain in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Abbottabad, Kohistan and D I Khan and apple value chain in province of Balochistan in Quetta, Killa Abdullah and Pishin.

He said that both side have more potential to increase bilateral trade from current volume of trade and double the figure to exploit the resources.

He said that said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was already working on potential agro-based region of Khyber Pakhtunkwa including Hazara, Swat and Chitral as in Gilgit Batistan for promoting innovation and value addition culture in these areas.

He said that through JICA, the Japanese government was also working on cold storage for the preservation apple, apricot and other perishable fruits.

