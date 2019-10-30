UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Open Job Opportunities For 35,000 Workers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Japan to open job opportunities for 35,000 workers

Japan would provide jobs to around 350,000 workers from 10 different countries, including Pakistan, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Japan would provide jobs to around 350,000 workers from 10 different countries, including Pakistan, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said Wednesday.

The labour force would accommodate in 14 major sectors including nursing care, building clinic, agriculture, fisheries, hotel management, food and beverages, aircraft maintenance and airports ground handling staff, shipbuilding, material processing, industrial machinery, constructions, car mechanic, electronics and electronic machinery in cards to import skilled labour force, Kuninori Matsuda told APP here.

Talking to APP, the ambassador said that Pakistan and Japan agreed to signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November for export of thousands of hi-tech skilled labourers from Pakistan to Japan.

He said that Japan intended to attract around 3,50000 blue-collar workers from all over the world over five years by 2025 and further enhance this number by 2030.

He said that in current scenario, Japan facing shortage of labour force, "We need to import skilled labourers from 10 countries including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other Association of South East Asian Nations (ASAIN).

He also praised the Pakistani workers who were working in Japan, saying that they were more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

He said that professional skills and proficiency in Japanese language would be must for workers to work in Japan under this policy.

He said that Japan and Pakistan have enjoyed historical diplomatic and economic relation, where Japan has always supported Pakistan in every situation.

Replying to a question, the ambassador said that Pakistan and Japan are looking for increasing bilateral cooperation in agricultural-based industry and value addition as Japan has already announced grant aid to enhance productivity in relevant agricultural fields.

He said that Japan was also looking for enhancing the cooperation in auto parts industry for enhancing the capacity of local labour and providing employment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said that Japanese companies were interested to establish the industrial units of auto parts in Pakistan for bringing investment to provide opportunity to the local people Recently Japan announced a grand aid of $ 5.2 million to support Agri-Food and Agro-Industry development in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, he said.

The senior diplomat said that this amount would be utilized for enhancement of productivity and capacities of relevant sectors in the cattle meat value chain in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Abbottabad, Kohistan and D I Khan and apple value chain in province of Balochistan in Quetta, Killa Abdullah and Pishin.

He said that both side have more potential to increase bilateral trade from current volume of trade and double the figure to exploit the resources.

He said that said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was already working on potential agro-based region of Khyber Pakhtunkwa including Hazara, Swat and Chitral as in Gilgit Batistan for promoting innovation and value addition culture in these areas.

He said that through JICA, the Japanese government was also working on cold storage for the preservation apple, apricot and other perishable fruits.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage Balochistan World Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bangladesh Import Abbottabad Sri Lanka Swat Agriculture Hotel Car Gilgit Baltistan Japan Chitral Kohistan Pishin I Khan November Apple All From Government Industry Asia Million Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

14 minutes ago

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

37 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

53 minutes ago

Drinking game should settle World Cup play-off, jo ..

11 minutes ago

4 killed as passenger van falls into ditch near D. ..

11 minutes ago

UK Information Commissioner Says Facebook Agrees t ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.