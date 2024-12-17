Open Menu

Japan To Provide $9.91m To Strengthen Diagnostic, Treatment System In Flood-affected Areas Of KPK

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Japan to provide $9.91m to strengthen diagnostic, treatment system in flood-affected areas of KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Japan here on Tuesday signed agreement for US$9.91 million grant-in-aid project to strengthen the diagnostic and treatment systems in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The agreement on project titled “Improvement of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in Flood-affected and Surrounding Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was signed by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, Takano Shuichi on behalf of their respective governments.

According to press release issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD), government of Japan approved the project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Japanese grant will help to improve the regional referral system through provision of medical equipment necessary to provide maternal and child health as well as medical services for high-risk pregnant women and newborns, according to press release issued by Economic Affairs Divisoin.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema was grateful to the Japanese government for this project and was also determined to improve the mother and child healthcare in flood-affected and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Kazim appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Takano Shuichi, Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan assured the commitment of his government to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Japan Women All Government Agreement Ahad Cheema Million

Recent Stories

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

6 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

44 minutes ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

2 hours ago
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

3 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

3 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

4 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

5 hours ago
 Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business