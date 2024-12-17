Japan to provide $9.91m to strengthen diagnostic, treatment system in flood-affected areas of KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Japan here on Tuesday signed agreement for US$9.91 million grant-in-aid project to strengthen the diagnostic and treatment systems in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The agreement on project titled “Improvement of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in Flood-affected and Surrounding Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was signed by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, Takano Shuichi on behalf of their respective governments.

According to press release issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD), government of Japan approved the project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Japanese grant will help to improve the regional referral system through provision of medical equipment necessary to provide maternal and child health as well as medical services for high-risk pregnant women and newborns, according to press release issued by Economic Affairs Divisoin.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema was grateful to the Japanese government for this project and was also determined to improve the mother and child healthcare in flood-affected and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Kazim appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Takano Shuichi, Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan assured the commitment of his government to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.