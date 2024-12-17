- Home
- Business
- Japan to provide $9.91m to strengthen diagnostic, treatment system in flood-affected areas of KPK
Japan To Provide $9.91m To Strengthen Diagnostic, Treatment System In Flood-affected Areas Of KPK
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Japan here on Tuesday signed agreement for US$9.91 million grant-in-aid project to strengthen the diagnostic and treatment systems in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The agreement on project titled “Improvement of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in Flood-affected and Surrounding Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was signed by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, Takano Shuichi on behalf of their respective governments.
According to press release issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD), government of Japan approved the project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The Japanese grant will help to improve the regional referral system through provision of medical equipment necessary to provide maternal and child health as well as medical services for high-risk pregnant women and newborns, according to press release issued by Economic Affairs Divisoin.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that the Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema was grateful to the Japanese government for this project and was also determined to improve the mother and child healthcare in flood-affected and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Kazim appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.
Takano Shuichi, Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan assured the commitment of his government to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.
Recent Stories
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
More Stories From Business
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review demand and supply of urea8 minutes ago
-
Japan to provide $9.91m to strengthen diagnostic, treatment system in flood-affected areas of KPK8 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on "Fire Safety & Fire Fighting” on Dec 231 hour ago
-
Machinery imports surge by 15.21% in four months2 hours ago
-
Industrial growth declines by 0.64%3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 20246 hours ago
-
Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad16 hours ago
-
Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market development16 hours ago
-
KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Roadmap 203016 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan further cuts down policy rate to 13%16 hours ago