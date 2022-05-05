Japan to Refrain From Imposing Embargo on Russian Oil - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Japan will not impose an embargo on the Russian oil supplies in the nearest future as the country lacks its own resources, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Thursday.

"Japan has limited resources, and it seems difficult to achieve immediate self-sufficiency," Hagiuda was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Japanese energy security must not be at risk, even though the country's government intends to maintain a common course with the US on imposing an embargo on Russian oil, the minister added.

On Wednesday, the minister held meetings with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in energy, semiconductor production, export controls and other fields.

The parties discussed the possibility of increasing the output of US liquefied natural gas (LNG). Japan is also considering providing loans to Japanese firms which take part in the US LNG projects in order to reduce dependence on the Russian energy carriers, Kyodo reported, citing a joint statement.

The West announced new sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, with Europe intending to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources more actively. The course to reject oil and gas supplies from Russia is actively supported by the United States, which calls on alternative producers to step up.