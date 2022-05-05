UrduPoint.com

Japan To Refrain From Imposing Embargo On Russian Oil - Economy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Japan to Refrain From Imposing Embargo on Russian Oil - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Japan will not impose an embargo on the Russian oil supplies in the nearest future as the country lacks its own resources, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Thursday.

"Japan has limited resources, and it seems difficult to achieve immediate self-sufficiency," Hagiuda was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Japanese energy security must not be at risk, even though the country's government intends to maintain a common course with the US on imposing an embargo on Russian oil, the minister added.

On Wednesday, the minister held meetings with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in energy, semiconductor production, export controls and other fields.

The parties discussed the possibility of increasing the output of US liquefied natural gas (LNG). Japan is also considering providing loans to Japanese firms which take part in the US LNG projects in order to reduce dependence on the Russian energy carriers, Kyodo reported, citing a joint statement.

The West announced new sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, with Europe intending to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources more actively. The course to reject oil and gas supplies from Russia is actively supported by the United States, which calls on alternative producers to step up.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Oil Japan United States Gas Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.