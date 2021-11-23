UrduPoint.com

Japan To Release Oil From Inventories Sufficient For Several Days Of Consumption - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:46 PM

The Japanese government, in coordination with a number of countries to reduce prices, plans to release oil from strategic inventories sufficient for several days, the NHK broadcaster reported citing informed sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Japanese government, in coordination with a number of countries to reduce prices, plans to release oil from strategic inventories sufficient for several days, the NHK broadcaster reported citing informed sources.

In particular, it is noted that these volumes of oil that are surpluses from the planned daily fixed reserve.

