UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Restrict Foreign Investments In Medical-Related Sectors - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:31 PM

Japan to Restrict Foreign Investments in Medical-Related Sectors - Reports

Japan is introducing tighter foreign investment regulations in the country's medical industry, including pharmaceutics and medical equipment, in a move to sustain domestic control over advanced technologies, the Kyodo News agency reported on Monday, citing the Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Japan is introducing tighter foreign investment regulations in the country's medical industry, including pharmaceutics and medical equipment, in a move to sustain domestic control over advanced technologies, the Kyodo News agency reported on Monday, citing the Finance Ministry.

According to the media outlet, starting from Monday, foreign investors will be obliged to notify the Japanese government prior to obtaining a stake of 1 percent or higher in more than 550 designated local companies in regulated sectors.

Foreign investors do not have to notify in advance if they are acquiring stocks for asset management purposes only.

Among the designated companies are Toyota Motor Corp., Sony Corp., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., according to the news agency.

Japan has previously restricted foreign investments in such industries as nuclear power, arms production and cybersecurity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nuclear Japan Stocks Media From Government Industry Toyota Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in Artificial Intelli ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey have identity of views on Kashmir ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Denounces Houthi Ballistic Missile At ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Participates in the 40th Session of the Commit ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab Governor greets Iftikhar Malik for becoming ..

1 minute ago

'Govt striving to protect nation from coronavirus' ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.