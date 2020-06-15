Japan to Restrict Foreign Investments in Medical-Related Sectors - Reports

Japan is introducing tighter foreign investment regulations in the country's medical industry, including pharmaceutics and medical equipment, in a move to sustain domestic control over advanced technologies, the Kyodo News agency reported on Monday, citing the Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Japan is introducing tighter foreign investment regulations in the country's medical industry, including pharmaceutics and medical equipment, in a move to sustain domestic control over advanced technologies, the Kyodo News agency reported on Monday, citing the Finance Ministry.

According to the media outlet, starting from Monday, foreign investors will be obliged to notify the Japanese government prior to obtaining a stake of 1 percent or higher in more than 550 designated local companies in regulated sectors.

Foreign investors do not have to notify in advance if they are acquiring stocks for asset management purposes only.

Among the designated companies are Toyota Motor Corp., Sony Corp., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., according to the news agency.

Japan has previously restricted foreign investments in such industries as nuclear power, arms production and cybersecurity.