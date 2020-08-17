Japan to Send 2nd Disaster Relief Team to Mauritius to Help Clean Up Oil Spill - Reports

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Japanese authorities will send a second disaster relief team to Mauritius this week to help clean up oil that leaked from Japan's distressed Wakashio cargo ship in the Indian Ocean last month, media reported on Monday.

Wakashio ran aground on July 25 en route from China to Brazil. Last week, satellite images showed a large dark patch in the water around the damaged ship, which was estimated to be 1,000 tonnes of heavy oil.

According to the Kyodo news agency, citing the Japanese Environment Ministry, the team of seven specialists will depart for the island in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday at the request of Mauritius.

The first relief team has been in operation since last week, the news agency noted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Foreign Ministry has also confirmed it had sent aid to Mauritius to help eliminate the spill.

"In response to a request of the Government of Mauritius (GoM) for assistance in dealing with the environmental crisis due to oil spill on its south-east coast, the Government of India has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF Aircraft to Mauritius to supplement the country's ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations," the statement read.

The consequences of the spill are feared to be devastating, as many people in Mauritius rely on fishing and tourism, curbed by the spill, and their elimination is likely to take decades.

The government of Mauritius has asked the United Nations to arrange for assistance in treating the spill, providing specialists and equipment. Ship operator Mitsui O.S.K. has vowed to support the efforts.