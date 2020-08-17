UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Send 2nd Disaster Relief Team To Mauritius To Help Clean Up Oil Spill - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Japan to Send 2nd Disaster Relief Team to Mauritius to Help Clean Up Oil Spill - Reports

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Japanese authorities will send a second disaster relief team to Mauritius this week to help clean up oil that leaked from Japan's distressed Wakashio cargo ship in the Indian Ocean last month, media reported on Monday.

Wakashio ran aground on July 25 en route from China to Brazil. Last week, satellite images showed a large dark patch in the water around the damaged ship, which was estimated to be 1,000 tonnes of heavy oil.

According to the Kyodo news agency, citing the Japanese Environment Ministry, the team of seven specialists will depart for the island in the Indian Ocean on Wednesday at the request of Mauritius.

The first relief team has been in operation since last week, the news agency noted.

Meanwhile, the Indian Foreign Ministry has also confirmed it had sent aid to Mauritius to help eliminate the spill.

"In response to a request of the Government of Mauritius (GoM) for assistance in dealing with the environmental crisis due to oil spill on its south-east coast, the Government of India has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF Aircraft to Mauritius to supplement the country's ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations," the statement read.

The consequences of the spill are feared to be devastating, as many people in Mauritius rely on fishing and tourism, curbed by the spill, and their elimination is likely to take decades.

The government of Mauritius has asked the United Nations to arrange for assistance in treating the spill, providing specialists and equipment. Ship operator Mitsui O.S.K. has vowed to support the efforts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India United Nations Water China Oil Brazil Japan Mauritius July Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

1 hour ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

1 hour ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.