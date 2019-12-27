UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Send Military Vessel, Planes To Middle East

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Japan to send military vessel, planes to Middle East

Japan will send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect waterways in the Middle East but will not join a US-led coalition in the region, the government said Friday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):Japan will send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect waterways in the Middle East but will not join a US-led coalition in the region, the government said Friday.

The move comes after attacks this year on tankers in the Gulf including a Japanese tanker, as well as on Saudi Arabian oil installations.

Washington, other Western states and Saudi Arabia blame the attacks on Tehran, which denies any involvement.

Japan will send a destroyer to the region for intelligence activities along with two P3C patrol aircraft, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, the top government spokesman, told reporters.

The move is "Japan's own measure aimed at peace and stability in the Middle East as well as ensuring safety of Japan-related vessels," Suga said, noting that 90 percent of crude oil Tokyo imports were from the region.

Middle East tensions have soared since early this year, when Iran was accused of attaching mines to several tankers off Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and then attacking or seizing others near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The United States formed a naval coalition to protect vessels in the region, which is critical to global oil supplies.

Britain and Australia are the principal Western partners of the United States to have agreed to send warships to escort commercial shipping in the Gulf.

Most European countries have declined to participate, fearful of undermining their efforts to save a nuclear accord with Iran after the US withdrew last year.

The Japanese patrol activities will not be deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the global oil trade passes and where the US-led coalition operates, a defence ministry spokesman told AFP.

The Self-Defense Forces (SDFs) will operate in the high seas in the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, he said.

Japan's post-World War II pacifist constitution commits it to strictly defensive capabilities, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has campaigned for years to amend it.

Japan, a close American ally, also has longstanding relations with Iran.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Iran Nuclear Oman Oil Saudi Tehran Tokyo Aden Japan United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Top court approves for preliminary hearing govt’ ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Retires Launch Vehicle With Ukrainian Contr ..

4 minutes ago

There Were No People Inside House Hit by Plane in ..

31 minutes ago

PTI not believe in political vendettas: Malika Buk ..

41 minutes ago

No Information on Damages Caused by Quake Near Ira ..

41 minutes ago

Death Toll From Almaty Plane Crash Climbs to 15 - ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.