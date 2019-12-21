UrduPoint.com
Japan To Sign MoU On Monday For Import Of Skilled Pakistani Manpower

Faizan Hashmi 3 hours ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:47 PM

Japan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Islamabad on Monday for import of skilled Pakistani manpower in fourteen different sectors.This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minster

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Japan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Islamabad on Monday for import of skilled Pakistani manpower in fourteen different sectors.This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari during an online interactive session with the expatriates in Islamabad.He said the MoU will enable Pakistanis to work in construction, information technology, nursing, manufacturing, engineering and others sectors.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda met Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari in Islamabad for a pre-discussion on the MoU to be signed on Monday.

Both dignitaries discussed a wide range of issues related to trade, tourism and manpower.The ambassador said three to six months Japanese language proficiency course would be arranged in far flung areas of Pakistan so as to accommodate maximum number of Pakistanis to work in Japan.

