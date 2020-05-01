UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Support ADB Developing Member Countries' Response To COVID-19 Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Japan to support ADB developing member countries' response to COVID-19 Challenges

In support of Asian Development Bank's (ADB) efforts to combat COVID-19 effects, government of Japan would be providing emergency support of $150 million through the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) and the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ):In support of Asian Development Bank's (ADB) efforts to combat COVID-19 effects, government of Japan would be providing emergency support of $150 million through the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) and the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF).

The Fund would help developing member countries (DMCs) strengthen their capacity to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to ADB press statement received here.

It said the ADB has provided several targeted interventions to support its developing member countries (DMCs) in combating the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic from its early stages.

"While ADB is collaborating with UN agencies and other development partners to provide rapid support to DMCs to quickly prepare for COVID-19, this funding from Japan will also help to strengthen country systems and ensure sustainability in the response to pandemics," said Director General of ADB's Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Woochong Um.

"Strong health systems are needed to ensure robust disease surveillance, well trained and equipped health workforces, targeted evidence-based interventions, and sound clinical care,"Um added.

Following a $6.5 billion initial package, ADB announced on 13 April to triple the size of its response by adding $13.5 billion in resources to help its DMCs counter the severe macroeconomic and health impacts caused by COVID-19.

The $20 billion package includes about $2.5 billion in concessional and grant resources, the statement said adding that Japan's contribution was on top of the package.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Japan April Asian Development Bank From Government Top Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Note 7: Explore the New Big with ..

46 seconds ago

People follow rules while offering Friday prayer a ..

2 minutes ago

French car market plummets 88.8 % in April

42 seconds ago

Chlorinated water spray carried out at 291 places

44 seconds ago

Fifteen Militants Killed, 10 Wounded in Eastern Af ..

46 seconds ago

63 Zaireen, Tableeghi jamat members defeat virus, ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.