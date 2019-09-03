Japan to Weigh All Factors Before Deciding to Join US-Led Patrol Mission in Gulf - Reports

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo will first consider a wide range of factors before taking the next steps in deciding whether the country will accept the United States' calls to join a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, Japanese media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo will first consider a wide range of factors before taking the next steps in deciding whether the country will accept the United States' calls to join a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, Japanese media reported Tuesday.

According to the NHK public broadcaster, the secretary stressed that the government would review what type of actions would secure their ships as they navigate through the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Japan would also take into consideration its need for a stable supply of crude oil, and the country's relationships with the United States and Iran.

Commenting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran earlier in June, Suga said that Japan's diplomatic efforts to ease the Gulf tensions would continue.

Tensions grew in the region after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, which then retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments. The situation further escalated over recent months following a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, for which Washington and its allies have blamed Iran. Tehran has adamantly refuted all accusations.

In response to the recent developments, the United States invited Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would strive to ensure maritime security in strategic waterways in the region.