UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Weigh All Factors Before Deciding To Join US-Led Patrol Mission In Gulf - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:33 PM

Japan to Weigh All Factors Before Deciding to Join US-Led Patrol Mission in Gulf - Reports

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo will first consider a wide range of factors before taking the next steps in deciding whether the country will accept the United States' calls to join a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, Japanese media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo will first consider a wide range of factors before taking the next steps in deciding whether the country will accept the United States' calls to join a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, Japanese media reported Tuesday.

According to the NHK public broadcaster, the secretary stressed that the government would review what type of actions would secure their ships as they navigate through the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Japan would also take into consideration its need for a stable supply of crude oil, and the country's relationships with the United States and Iran.

Commenting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran earlier in June, Suga said that Japan's diplomatic efforts to ease the Gulf tensions would continue.

Tensions grew in the region after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, which then retaliated by scrapping some of its commitments. The situation further escalated over recent months following a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, for which Washington and its allies have blamed Iran. Tehran has adamantly refuted all accusations.

In response to the recent developments, the United States invited Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would strive to ensure maritime security in strategic waterways in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Iran Washington Nuclear France Norway Oman Oil Visit Germany Tehran Tokyo United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States June Media All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Russia drops 'mass unrest' charges against five al ..

13 seconds ago

Montenegro coach fumes at Basketball World Cup 'ro ..

16 seconds ago

Japan's Abe Believes Seoul Must Abide by Agreement ..

21 seconds ago

England call up Overton for fourth Test

9 minutes ago

Sudan's Transitional Government to Be Announced Wi ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Helicopters Presents Ka-226T Chopper Desig ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.