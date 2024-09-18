Japanese Ambassador Confers “Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” To SHIRAI Mariko
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro, on Wednesday conferred the “Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to Ms. SHIRAI Mariko, the Lahore Sogetsu Study Group and the Lahore Bonsai Society at a ceremony held at his Official Residence in Islamabad.
The Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations are awarded to persons or organisations to commend their significant contributions or distinct service in accordance with the work of the Embassy of Japan, said a press release issued here.
Ms. SHIRAI Mariko, General Manager of Cox & Kings Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd., has played a role as the point of contact for Japanese travelers in Pakistan for many years.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador WADA praised her active contributions to the Japanese community in Islamabad and thanked her for building bridges between the two cultures and supporting the crucial work of the Embassy.
The Lahore Sogetsu Study Group, a cultural organization of the Japanese art of Ikebana (flower arrangement), was also honored for its commitment to promoting Japanese culture in Pakistan.
Ambassador WADA praised the group for their voluntary participation in showcasing Ikebana at events such as Japan’s Emperor’s Birthday and Self-Defense Forces Day receptions. He expressed admiration for their passion for Japanese culture.
Similarly, the Lahore Bonsai Society, a cultural organization of Japanese-style potted trees known for its dedication to the art of Bonsai, received commendations for their contributions to cultural exchange. Ambassador WADA shared his experience and fondness for Bonsai art and expressed hope for continued collaboration with the society. He thanked them for their voluntary contributions of the art of Bonsai display at Japan’s receptions.
Ms. SHIRAI, Ms. Neveen Syed, President of the Lahore Sogetsu Study Group, and Mr. Mian Umair, President of the Lahore Bonsai Society, were presented with certificates of commendation along with memorial trophies recognizing their contributions.
