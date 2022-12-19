UrduPoint.com

Japanese Budget For Next Fiscal Year May Hit Record $844Bln - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Japan's budget for the next fiscal year, which will last from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, could reach 114 trillion yen ($844 billion), hitting a record high for the 11th straight year, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The record level of government spending is partially explained by the unprecedented increase in the defense budget to 6.8 trillion yen, according to the Kyodo news agency. The military spending for the current fiscal year amounted to 5.4 trillion yen, or about 1.24% of the country's GDP. The defense budget will grow as a result of the government's decision to increase the level of defense spending to 2% by 2027, which is equal to about 11 trillion yen per year.

In addition, the budget will reportedly include future spending on defense and weapons, which is about 3 trillion yen.

The Japanese authorities also plan to spend 5 trillion yen to fight the COVID-19 infection. Moreover, due to the increase in the proportion of the elderly population, spending on social security and health care will also grow, the media outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In addition, the tax take is also set to reach an all-time high of over 68 trillion yen.

The budget must be first approved by the government and then submitted to the Japanese parliament.

