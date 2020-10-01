Japanese business sentiment improves for 1st time since 2017 in September

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Japanese manufacturers' business sentiment improved in September for the first time since December 2017, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) quarterly Tankan survey showed Thursday.

According to the BOJ's report, manufactures' sentiment increased to minus 27 in September from minus 34 in the June survey.

The latest key index measuring confidence among companies such as auto and electronics makers improved from an 11-year slump logged in the previous survey owing to the adverse effects of the corona-virus pandemic, to improve for the first time in 11 quarters, the BOJ's quarterly data showed.

The BOJ's latest survey also showed that the index for large non-manufacturers, including the service sector, improved to minus 12 from minus 17 booked in the previous survey.