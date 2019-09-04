UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Businesses Want More Simplified Bureaucratic Experience In Russia - JETRO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:27 PM

Japanese Businesses Want More Simplified Bureaucratic Experience in Russia - JETRO

Complicated bureaucratic procedures remain the main obstacle for Japanese businesses that seek development in Russia, but the governments of the two states are certain to gradually work out a solution, Chairman of the Japan Export Trade Organization (JETRO) Nobuhiko Sasaki told Sputnik on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Complicated bureaucratic procedures remain the main obstacle for Japanese businesses that seek development in Russia, but the governments of the two states are certain to gradually work out a solution, Chairman of the Japan Export Trade Organization (JETRO) Nobuhiko Sasaki told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Extremely complicated bureaucratic procedures is the problem that Japanese businessmen raise. Efforts are necessary toward making these procedures as business-friendly as possible," Sasaki said in a conversation with Sputnik on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Sasaki, Japanese businesses actively explore the development opportunities in Russia and their experiences might help the governments come up with improvements.

"I think there are many questions, including the improvement of conditions for business development which various Japanese entrepreneurs in Russia pursue. But the authorities in Russia and Japan gradually progress in solving them by listening to the opinions of the Japanese organizations and industrial circles," Sasaki added.

The JETRO chief signed a memorandum on cooperation with the state-owned Russian Export Center, which was also among the EEF participants, to pursue joint trade projects and the integration of Russian suppliers into the supply chains of the Japanese corporations.

The forum began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Progress Vladivostok Japan Media Event

Recent Stories

S. Korea Mulling Imports of Russian Chemicals to R ..

3 minutes ago

Three-day art workshop begins at Alhamra Art Galle ..

3 minutes ago

ICT administration raids smuggled tobacco sale poi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Election Chief Slams AP for Propaganda in ..

12 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation ..

12 minutes ago

Court withdraws bailable arrest warrants of Raja P ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.