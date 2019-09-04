Japanese Businesses Want More Simplified Bureaucratic Experience in Russia - JETRO

Complicated bureaucratic procedures remain the main obstacle for Japanese businesses that seek development in Russia, but the governments of the two states are certain to gradually work out a solution, Chairman of the Japan Export Trade Organization (JETRO) Nobuhiko Sasaki told Sputnik on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Complicated bureaucratic procedures remain the main obstacle for Japanese businesses that seek development in Russia , but the governments of the two states are certain to gradually work out a solution, Chairman of the Japan Export Trade Organization (JETRO) Nobuhiko Sasaki told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Extremely complicated bureaucratic procedures is the problem that Japanese businessmen raise. Efforts are necessary toward making these procedures as business-friendly as possible," Sasaki said in a conversation with Sputnik on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Sasaki, Japanese businesses actively explore the development opportunities in Russia and their experiences might help the governments come up with improvements.

"I think there are many questions, including the improvement of conditions for business development which various Japanese entrepreneurs in Russia pursue. But the authorities in Russia and Japan gradually progress in solving them by listening to the opinions of the Japanese organizations and industrial circles," Sasaki added.

The JETRO chief signed a memorandum on cooperation with the state-owned Russian Export Center, which was also among the EEF participants, to pursue joint trade projects and the integration of Russian suppliers into the supply chains of the Japanese corporations.

The forum began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.