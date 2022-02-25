Japanese Companies Suspend Operation in Ukraine - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Some Japanese companies have suspended work of their representative offices in Ukraine as Russia's military operation continues in the country, Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, Toyota carmaker suspended the work of its dealer company in Ukraine for two days, starting Thursday. In addition, electronics manufacturer Makita Corporation halted activities, while Japan Tobacco company suspended the work of its plant in central Ukraine.

A total of 57 companies reportedly have branches in Ukraine, with 28 of them being engaged in the production sector. Some companies, including Sumitomo Corp, Itochu, and Marubeni, have evacuated their employees to Japan or Ukraine's neighbors.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance. The move prompted backlash from the West, which has intensified sanction policies against Russia.