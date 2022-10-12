Japanese Currency Falls to 24-Year Low of 146 Yen per US Dollar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The exchange rate of the Japanese Yen has fallen to the level of 146 yen per 1 US Dollar for the first time in 24 years since August 1998, the trading data showed on Wednesday.

The Japanese Currency nosedived to 146.25-146.27 yen per US dollar on Wednesday despite the finance ministry's currency intervention on September 22, when the exchange rate was estimated at 145.9 yen per dollar.

Last month, the Japanese Finance Ministry conducted the first currency intervention since June of 1998 to buy the yen and sell the US dollar amid the continuing drop in the value of the national currency.

The measure temporarily allowed the Japanese currency to trade at 140 yen per US dollar. However, after a few days, the rate again dropped to the level of 144-145 yen per US dollar.

The move followed the rise in US dollar against world currencies, including the yen, after the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by a three-quarters of a percentage point on September 22. It was the fifth US rate hike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.