Japanese Currency Falls to 32-Year Low of 147 Yen per US Dollar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Japanese yen's exchange rate has fallen to a level of over 147 Yen per US Dollar for the first time since August 1990, the trading data showed on Thursday.

The Japanese Currency nosedived to 147.66 yen per US dollar on Thursday despite the finance ministry's currency intervention on September 22, when the exchange rate was estimated at 145.9 yen per dollar.

The dollar price hike is believed to be caused by the publication of US Labor Department data showing that annual US inflation slowed less than expected in September to 8.2% from 8.3% a month earlier.

Last month, the Japanese Finance Ministry conducted the first currency intervention since June 1998 to buy the yen and sell the US dollar amid the continuing drop in value of the national currency.

The measure temporarily allowed the Japanese currency to trade at 140 yen per US dollar. However, a few days later, the rate once again dropped to the level of 144-145 yen per US dollar.

The move followed the rise of the US dollar against world currencies, including the yen, after the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on September 22. It was the fifth US rate hike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.