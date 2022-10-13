UrduPoint.com

Japanese Currency Falls To 32-Year Low Of 147 Yen Per US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Japanese Currency Falls to 32-Year Low of 147 Yen per US Dollar

The Japanese yen's exchange rate has fallen to a level of over 147 yen per US dollar for the first time since August 1990, the trading data showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Japanese yen's exchange rate has fallen to a level of over 147 Yen per US Dollar for the first time since August 1990, the trading data showed on Thursday.

The Japanese Currency nosedived to 147.66 yen per US dollar on Thursday despite the finance ministry's currency intervention on September 22, when the exchange rate was estimated at 145.9 yen per dollar.

The dollar price hike is believed to be caused by the publication of US Labor Department data showing that annual US inflation slowed less than expected in September to 8.2% from 8.3% a month earlier.

Last month, the Japanese Finance Ministry conducted the first currency intervention since June 1998 to buy the yen and sell the US dollar amid the continuing drop in value of the national currency.

The measure temporarily allowed the Japanese currency to trade at 140 yen per US dollar. However, a few days later, the rate once again dropped to the level of 144-145 yen per US dollar.

The move followed the rise of the US dollar against world currencies, including the yen, after the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on September 22. It was the fifth US rate hike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar Buy Price June August September From

Recent Stories

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh ..

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

26 seconds ago
 BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online b ..

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online bio-data enrollment

27 seconds ago
 Govt needs sustained support to overcome flood-rel ..

Govt needs sustained support to overcome flood-related human crisis: Ahsan Iqbal ..

3 minutes ago
 Lebanon Approves Agreement With Israel to Demarcat ..

Lebanon Approves Agreement With Israel to Demarcate Maritime Borders - President

3 minutes ago
 US Creates More Threats to Russia's Fundamental In ..

US Creates More Threats to Russia's Fundamental Interests - Ambassador to Canada

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Says EU Sh ..

Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Says EU Should Not Appoint Ambassadors t ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.