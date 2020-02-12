UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Delegation Meets Privitization Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Japanese delegation meets Privitization Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Japnese energy company Mitsui and Co. (Asia Pacific) Ltd delegation led by General Manager (GM) Hisato Nakayama called on Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro here on Tuesday.

The ministry has pre-qualified 12 companies for the privatization of two RLNG based power plants located at Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Privitization.

The delegation was briefed about the power plants and their existing and future status and current efficiency level.

It was also briefed about the current efficiency status, power sector framework, organizational functioning, and prevailing energy scenario.

The minister briefed about one window facility arrangement, exists for all independent power producers in the country and the same will continue post privatization, the foreign investors are assisted and will be assisted in matters including dividends, taxation and other related subjects.

Moreover all the information including bidding guidelines are also available in the virtual data room of NPPMCL.

Nakayama said that Mitsui and Co. was eager to participate in the process of final bidding of these two power plants.

The company is one of the largest general trading companies in Japan; it is part of the Mitsui Group, and its business area covers energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textile, logistics, finance, and more.

It is renowned power company that is internationally recognized for innovation and sustainability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Same Textile Post All General Motors Asia

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

50 minutes ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

50 minutes ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

1 hour ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

50 minutes ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

50 minutes ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.