Japanese delegation meets Privitization Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Japnese energy company Mitsui and Co. (Asia Pacific) Ltd delegation led by General Manager (GM) Hisato Nakayama called on Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro here on Tuesday.

The ministry has pre-qualified 12 companies for the privatization of two RLNG based power plants located at Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Privitization.

The delegation was briefed about the power plants and their existing and future status and current efficiency level.

It was also briefed about the current efficiency status, power sector framework, organizational functioning, and prevailing energy scenario.

The minister briefed about one window facility arrangement, exists for all independent power producers in the country and the same will continue post privatization, the foreign investors are assisted and will be assisted in matters including dividends, taxation and other related subjects.

Moreover all the information including bidding guidelines are also available in the virtual data room of NPPMCL.

Nakayama said that Mitsui and Co. was eager to participate in the process of final bidding of these two power plants.

The company is one of the largest general trading companies in Japan; it is part of the Mitsui Group, and its business area covers energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textile, logistics, finance, and more.

It is renowned power company that is internationally recognized for innovation and sustainability.