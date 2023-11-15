Open Menu

Japanese Economy Contracts In Blow To Kishida

Published November 15, 2023

Japan's economy has gone into reverse, government data showed Wednesday, in a further blow to struggling Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

The world's number three economy shrank by 0.5 percent between June and September compared to the second quarter, the preliminary data showed, worse than the consensus forecast of minus 0.1 percent.

The drop, which followed two straight quarters of growth, was on the back of continued low consumer spending and weakness in the global economy hitting Japan's exports.

Exports grew 0.

5 percent, down from 3.9 percent in the previous quarter, while imports rose 1.0 percent, further hitting overall growth.

Private demand, including private residential and corporate investment, fell 0.6 percent.

The economy shrank 2.1 percent compared to the same quarter last year, missing market expectations of minus 0.4 percent, Bloomberg News reported.

Economists at Dutch bank ING however called the contraction "a fleeting aberration in an otherwise positive growth environment led by the service sector."

