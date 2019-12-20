Japanese Economy Minister Announces Plans to Visit Russia at Earliest Convenience

(@FahadShabbir)

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama has said in an interview with Sputnik that he intends to pay a visit to Russia at the earliest convenience, as soon as circumstances allow

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama has said in an interview with Sputnik that he intends to pay a visit to Russia at the earliest convenience, as soon as circumstances allow.

"I would like to study the possibility to fulfill this [visit to Russia] as soon as it is convenient," Kajiyama said.

The minister expressed hope for further progress in cooperation on the economy.

"Close contacts at the ministerial level have enabled progress in the Japanese-Russian economic cooperation, starting from the eight-point cooperation plan.

I would like to maintain this positive trend with all of my partners from the Russian side, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin first of all," Kajiyama added.

Moscow hosted on Thursday the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, co-chaired by Oreshkin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Both Oreshkin and Motegi expressed hope for further strengthening of ties.