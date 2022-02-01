Japanese envoy calls on Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Tuesday and discussed matters of bilateral economic relations.

Extending warm welcome to Wada Mitsuhiro, the Finance Minister stated that Pakistan and Japan have enjoyed cordial and friendly relations over the years and this relationship will continue to become even stronger with every passing day.

The Finance Minister appreciated the support extended by the Government of Japan for infrastructural and institutional development in Pakistan. He further said that Japan is a major development partner of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the initiatives taken by the Government for economic progress and social uplift of the masses.

Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan said that Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He highlighted operations of the Japanese entities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries.

Both reviewed the spectrum of business and investment relations and identified areas for further strengthening and expanding economic cooperation. He congratulated the Finance Minister on achieving important economic reforms.

The Finance Minister thanked Wada Mitsuhiro for his sentiments and hoped the bilateral collaboration between the two countries would further grow during his tenure.