UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Families With Income Cut Due To COVID-19 May Qualify For $2,700 Stipend - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:02 PM

Japanese Families With Income Cut Due to COVID-19 May Qualify for $2,700 Stipend - Reports

The Japanese government is considering to introduce stipends worth 300,000 yen ($2,700) for households whose income was disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, media in Japan reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Japanese government is considering to introduce stipends worth 300,000 Yen ($2,700) for households whose income was disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, media in Japan reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy council, Fumio Kishida, have agreed to such payments being necessary throughout the coronavirus-related economic shocks, yet not specifying to what extent a household's income must have dropped for it to qualify for the stipend.

The Japanese government is reportedly expected to finalize the details by next week.

As of Friday, there have been 2,617 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, including 63 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. According to the Japanese Health Ministry's forecast, the peak of the infection in Japan might claim up to 229,500 cases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan Media Government

Recent Stories

Australia's Health Chief Says Actual Number of COV ..

2 minutes ago

Controversial Soviet-era statue removed in Prague

2 minutes ago

Non-Working April May Cost Russia 1.5-2% of 2020 G ..

5 minutes ago

Toll of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Rises to 3,183, ..

2 minutes ago

Religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari presents ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.