Japanese Families With Income Cut Due to COVID-19 May Qualify for $2,700 Stipend - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Japanese government is considering to introduce stipends worth 300,000 yen ($2,700) for households whose income was disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, media in Japan reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Japanese government is considering to introduce stipends worth 300,000 Yen ($2,700) for households whose income was disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, media in Japan reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy council, Fumio Kishida, have agreed to such payments being necessary throughout the coronavirus-related economic shocks, yet not specifying to what extent a household's income must have dropped for it to qualify for the stipend.

The Japanese government is reportedly expected to finalize the details by next week.

As of Friday, there have been 2,617 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, including 63 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. According to the Japanese Health Ministry's forecast, the peak of the infection in Japan might claim up to 229,500 cases.