UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Foreign Minister Wants To Boost Cooperation With Russia On Arctic LNG 2 Project

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Japanese Foreign Minister Wants to Boost Cooperation With Russia on Arctic LNG 2 Project

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday expressed his support for strengthening cooperation with Russia on Arctic LNG 2, a liquefied natural gas production project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday expressed his support for strengthening cooperation with Russia on Arctic LNG 2, a liquefied natural gas production project.

The project, launched by the Novatek gas company, involves the development of the Utrenneye gas and condensate field, which is located on the Gydan peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. Japanese Mitsui & Co. and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation have a joint 10-percent stake in the project.

"For example, the Arctic LNG 2 project, in which Japanese companies are taking part, is the area where Japan's demand and technology, and Russia's potential complement each other. Personally, I want to strengthen this cooperation even more," he said during the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, which is taking place in Moscow.

Motegi added that there were prospects for cooperation in medicine and smart city development as well.

"There are also opportunities for cooperation in the Far East," the Japanese minister noted.

Motegi was appointed to the post in September of this year and has already made the increase in contacts with Russia a notable characteristic of his tenure as Tokyo's top diplomat. The main points on his agenda concern the promotion of cooperation with Russia in various areas, negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Company Oil Tokyo Japan September Gas Post Top

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

14 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab AIDS control program, WHO complete trainin ..

12 minutes ago

N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at ye ..

12 minutes ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.