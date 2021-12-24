Japanese Government Approves Record $936Bln Budget - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Japanese government has approved a record 107.6 trillion Yen ($936 billion) budget for the next fiscal year to give a fillip to the country's post-pandemic recovery and boost its economic growth, media reported on Friday.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the country's budget exceeds 100 trillion yen for the fourth year in a row. The financial burden on the health and social insurance system will increase by 439.3 billion yen to 36.27 trillion yen due to the aging society and the COVID-19 pandemic, the broadcaster reported.

Defense spending will also increase to record 5.368 trillion yen, which is 54.2 billion yen higher than last year.

Earlier in December, the media reported that the increase in defense spending was to fund plans to create artificially intelligent drones that could warn fighters of danger in advance, as well as to modify long-range guided cruise missiles, which could be equipped with ships and fighters. Over 15 trillion yen will be allocated as aids to the regions.

Budget revenues is expected to reach 65.24 trillion yen. The missing part of the budget, which is about 34.3%, will be replenished mainly through the issuance of government's securities in the amount of 36.926 trillion yen.

The budget will be considered and adopted by the parliament, which will open its next session on January 17 next year.