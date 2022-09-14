UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't Admits Possibility Of Currency Market Intervention Amid Volatile Yen

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Japanese Gov't Admits Possibility of Currency Market Intervention Amid Volatile Yen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday for the first time admitted the possibility of intervention in the Currency market as the national currency Yen continues to lose value.

"We have to respond without excluding any options," Suzuki told reporters, as quoted by the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

When asked whether such options include government interventions in the currency market, the minister said that it is "OK to think that is the case."

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, during the morning briefing earlier in the day, made it clear that the government would not rule out such a decision if the situation with the sharp depreciation of the yen continues.

On Wednesday morning, the yen fell to its lowest and traded at 144.

9 against the US Dollar for the first time since August 1998. The fall is explained by significant differences in the approaches of the US and Japanese central banks to monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve continues to increase the interest rate, while Japan, on the contrary, keeps the rate negative.

The US dollar on Tuesday rose against world currencies, including the yen, following the release of data on the US annual inflation, which grew by 8.3% in August, above the 8.1% forecast. According to Kyodo, the US Federal Reserve is expected to go ahead with another rate hike.

Following Suzuki's remarks about the possibility of an intervention in the currency market, the US dollar fell against the yen, trading in the lower 143 range.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Japan August Market Government Cabinet Suzuki

Recent Stories

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt ..

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead o ..

18 minutes ago
 Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

34 minutes ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

3 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.