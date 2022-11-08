UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't Approves Extra $199Bln To Support National Economy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Japanese Gov't Approves Extra $199Bln to Support National Economy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Japanese government on Tuesday approved an extra budget of 29.09 trillion Yen ($199 billion) for economic support measures against the backdrop of soaring food and energy prices, exacerbated by the continuous weakening of the national Currency, Japanese media reported.

The government plans to issue bonds worth 22.85 trillion yen to secure the necessary funding, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The economic package will total 71.6 trillion yen, with 39 trillion yen contributed by the government and local municipalities, according to the report.

The key feature of the economic package is the reduction of utility bills for Japanese households, the report said, adding that the average household would save around 45,000 yen from January-September 2023.

Prices have been rising in Japan for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by surging prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the US Dollar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Import Dollar Budget Japan Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

30 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.