MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Japanese government on Tuesday approved an extra budget of 29.09 trillion Yen ($199 billion) for economic support measures against the backdrop of soaring food and energy prices, exacerbated by the continuous weakening of the national Currency, Japanese media reported.

The government plans to issue bonds worth 22.85 trillion yen to secure the necessary funding, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The economic package will total 71.6 trillion yen, with 39 trillion yen contributed by the government and local municipalities, according to the report.

The key feature of the economic package is the reduction of utility bills for Japanese households, the report said, adding that the average household would save around 45,000 yen from January-September 2023.

Prices have been rising in Japan for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by surging prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the US Dollar.