Japanese Gov't Debt Feared Exceeding $8Trl In March - Reports

Published March 31, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Japan's long-term government debt balance has likely surpassed the unprecedented threshold of 1,000 trillion Yen ($8.2 trillion) as of March 31, the last day of fiscal year 2021, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The Japanese finance ministry will announce the results in May, according to the report.

The news agency said that Japan's financial condition is deteriorating due to high spending on social security and measures against the coronavirus, while the level of tax revenues is decreasing.

In the next fiscal year, the government is expected to draw up supplementary budgets to protect the economy from rising prices on oil and other commodities, as well as from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which will put more pressure on Japan's financial condition.

Japan's long-term debt balance has increased by 1.5 times over the past ten years.

