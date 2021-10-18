UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't Keeps Eye On Recent Oil Price Hikes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:03 PM

Japanese gov't keeps eye on recent oil price hikes

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called an emergency meeting of Cabinet members including Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda to discuss the recent oil price hikes, local media reported Monday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called an emergency meeting of Cabinet members including Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda to discuss the recent oil price hikes, local media reported Monday.

"We are closely watching movements in the crude oil market as well as the impact on domestic industry and households," Kishida told reporters after the meeting.

He said that he ordered relevant ministers to work with the International Energy Agency to urge oil-producing countries to increase output as well as to "swiftly take appropriate action" for industries that might be negatively affected.

"We will take concrete steps in our respective roles," Matsuno told a press conference but did not disclose further details.

Oil prices rose sharply over the past two months since the demand was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures reached 82.28 U.S. Dollars per barrel on Friday in New York, logging their highest level in seven years.

The gasoline prices in Japan have climbed in response to the surge, possibly dragging down household spending at a time when domestic travel is expected to increase after the COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted at the start of this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Price New York Japan Market Media From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 fo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 for Ireland

7 minutes ago
 NATO Failed to Explain Its Decision to Withdraw Ac ..

NATO Failed to Explain Its Decision to Withdraw Accreditation of Russian Diploma ..

33 seconds ago
 Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Its ..

Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

35 seconds ago
 Russia Suspends Work of Its Mission to NATO From N ..

Russia Suspends Work of Its Mission to NATO From November - Lavrov

36 seconds ago
 ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centr ..

ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centre in Al Dhafra

21 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.