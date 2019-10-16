UrduPoint.com
Japanese Gov't To Allocate $6.6Mln For Supporting Typhoon Hagibis-Affected Areas - Abe

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:40 AM

Japanese Gov't to Allocate $6.6Mln for Supporting Typhoon Hagibis-Affected Areas - Abe

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Japanese government will make a decision at its Wednesday's session to allocate 710 million yens (around $6.6 million) to support the country's areas affected by the devastating Typhoon Hagibis, which left over 70 people killed and over 200 others injured, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

"We want citizens to resume normal life as soon as possible very much. We will do everything possible to ensure that administrations of the affected areas do not worry about finance and can focus on recovery," Abe said at a meeting of the parliament's budget committee.

Hagibis, which is considered to be one of the most destructive typhoons in the country's recent history, hit Japan over the weekend, bringing with itself torrential winds and heavy rains, with rivers bursting their banks and causing massive floods across the country. Fukushima, Miyagi, Kanagawa, Tochigi, Saitama, Nagano and Shizuoka prefectures are among those most affected by the deadly typhoon.

