UrduPoint.com

Japanese Gov't To Hike Tobacco Tax To Afford More Defense Spending - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Japanese Gov't to Hike Tobacco Tax to Afford More Defense Spending - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) plans to propose raising multiple taxes, including on heat-not-burn tobacco products, to fund the country's growing defense expenditure that will amount to 2% of GDP by fiscal year 2027, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Monday, citing senior officials.

The Japanese government wants to secure a five-year defense budget of combined 43 trillion Yen ($318 billion) and raise the annual defense and other related expenditures to 2% of the country's GDP by 2027. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said it would require generating an additional 1 trillion yen for the budget through tax hikes.

Senior officials of the LDP's tax commission said they are studying a plan that will center on raising corporate taxes for small and medium-sized companies in particular, according to the broadcaster.

According to sources cited by Japanese news agency Kyodo, up to 800 billion yen will be secured through higher corporate taxes and around 200 billion yen by increasing the tobacco tax under the government plan.

Japan allotted 5.4 trillion yen for defense spending in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. The defense ministry reportedly plans to boost the budget for the next fiscal year that starts in April 2023 to a record-high of 5.595 trillion yen, while some experts believe that defense spending will approach 6.5 trillion yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Japan March April Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.