Japanese Gov't Unhappy With Biden Saying He Persuaded Tokyo To Increase Defense Budget

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Japanese Gov't Unhappy With Biden Saying He Persuaded Tokyo to Increase Defense Budget

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the statement by which US President Joe Biden took credit for Tokyo's decision to increase its defense budget.

Earlier this week, during a fundraiser in California, Biden said he had met with the Japanese leader, Fumio Kishida, three times and persuaded him to increase defense spending.

"Despite the fact that the true meaning of the statements made by US President Biden is not fully known, we have delivered Japan's position that the decision to increase the defense budget was made on Japan's own conclusions, and such statements can be misleading," Hirokazu said at a press conference.

In California, Biden also asked the audience to think when was the last time they heard of "Japan being interested in what's happening in the middle of Europe" and did something to support Ukraine.

In late 2022, Japan adopted three key documents on defense and security, namely the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Plan. In accordance with these documents, government defense spending should be increased from 27.5 trillion Yen ($213 billion) to 43 trillion yen over the five-year period to be in line with NATO's standard requirement to spend 2% of GDP on the military. On June 16, the Japanese parliament passed legislation on the sources of funding for increased defense spending.

