Open Menu

Japanese Inflation Jumps To 2.7% In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Japanese inflation jumps to 2.7% in November

Japanese inflation accelerated in November, with prices rising 2.7 percent on-year partly because of higher energy costs, government data showed Friday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Japanese inflation accelerated in November, with prices rising 2.7 percent on-year partly because of higher energy costs, government data showed Friday.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices, topped market expectations and was up from 2.3 percent in October.

The reading remained above the Bank of Japan's two percent inflation target, set more than a decade ago as part of efforts to boost the stagnant economy.

The two percent target has been surpassed every month since April 2022, although central bank policymakers have sometimes questioned the role of temporary factors such as the war in Ukraine.

Analysts had forecast a core CPI reading of 2.6 percent for November. "Core core CPI", which excludes both fresh food and energy prices, stood at 2.4 percent.

Rice prices continued to soar, with the data showing an on-year increase of around 64 percent after this year's harvests were hit by hot weather and water shortages.

"Rising prices for food, including rice, and the scaling back of measures against extreme summer heat, such as subsidies for electricity and fuel bills" contributed to the jump in inflation, deputy chief cabinet secretary Fumitoshi Sato told reporters.

Japan's summer this year was the joint hottest on record -- equalling 2023 -- as extreme heatwaves fuelled by climate change engulfed many parts of the globe.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday left its borrowing costs unchanged and warned of uncertainty over the US economy under president-elect Donald Trump.

That caused the yen to fall against the dollar, extending a retreat that began Wednesday when the Federal Reserve forecast it would make fewer interest rate cuts.

On Friday morning, one dollar bought 157.61 yen, compared with about 153.60 on Wednesday.

"Despite the pause, the BoJ appears determined to tighten policy further," said Stefan Angrick of Moody's Analytics.

"The central bank's monetary policy statement maintains a fairly hawkish tone, arguing that the economy is recovering and will keep growing above its potential rate -- a view that feels at odds with the data," he said.

Weak demand has been a drag on growth for Japan, and it's likely that data will show the economy shrinking in 2024, Angrick said, adding that the bank faced a tricky situation.

"The domestic economy isn't strong enough for significant rate hikes, but maintaining the status quo risks further yen depreciation and higher inflation," he said.

"We anticipate two more rate hikes in 2025."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Ukraine Water Dollar Trump Bank Reading Price Japan April October November Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection ..

18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK

4 minutes ago
 Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens ..

Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC

4 minutes ago
 Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islam ..

Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor ..

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haide ..

10 minutes ago
 15 direct hooks removed during operation against p ..

15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft

10 minutes ago
 Republicans push new deal to avert US government s ..

Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown

10 minutes ago
Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stad ..

Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stadium renovation

10 minutes ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at ..

CM Bugti inaugurates Turbat Mand Road's project at cost of Rs 19.50 bln

10 minutes ago
 Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages ..

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages diplomatic missions

20 minutes ago
 MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for ..

MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees

30 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 poi ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points

20 minutes ago
 CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for decepti ..

CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business