Japanese JOGMEC Maintains Interest in Russian Arctic LNG 2, Continues Financing - CEO

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) maintains interest in the Russian-led liquefied natural gas project, Arctic LNG 2, and continues to finance it, JOGMEC CEO Tetsuhiro Hosono said on Tuesday.

In June, the CEO of Russian gas producer Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, said that Japan did not change its attitude to the Arctic LNG 2 in the current situation and has not stopped financing the project. In October, he reported that the share of stakeholders in the financing of the project could be 40-50%, and the rest would come from external borrowings.

"Yes, of course," the CEO said on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference, answering a question about whether JOGMEC is still interested in the Arctic LNG 2 project and whether it continues its funding.